Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jose Siri At The Plate (2022)
- Siri hit .213 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- Siri picked up a base hit in 47 of 106 games last season (44.3%), with multiple hits in 14 of those contests (13.2%).
- In eight of 106 games last year, he went yard (7.5%). He went deep in 2.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Siri picked up an RBI in 20 games last season out of 106 (18.9%), including multiple RBIs in 3.8% of those games (four times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
- He scored in 40 of 106 games last year (37.7%), including scoring more than once in 11.3% of his games (12 times).
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|49
|.206
|AVG
|.217
|.279
|OBP
|.259
|.278
|SLG
|.383
|5
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|5
|5
|RBI
|19
|42/11
|K/BB
|66/9
|11
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|59
|19 (40.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (47.5%)
|5 (10.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.3%)
|18 (38.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (37.3%)
|2 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (10.2%)
|5 (10.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (25.4%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Wentz will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 25-year-old southpaw, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- Over his seven appearances last season he finished with a 3.03 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP, putting together a 2-2 record.
