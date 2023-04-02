After going 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jose Siri At The Plate (2022)

Siri hit .213 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Siri picked up a base hit in 47 of 106 games last season (44.3%), with multiple hits in 14 of those contests (13.2%).

In eight of 106 games last year, he went yard (7.5%). He went deep in 2.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Siri picked up an RBI in 20 games last season out of 106 (18.9%), including multiple RBIs in 3.8% of those games (four times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..

He scored in 40 of 106 games last year (37.7%), including scoring more than once in 11.3% of his games (12 times).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 42 GP 49 .206 AVG .217 .279 OBP .259 .278 SLG .383 5 XBH 17 2 HR 5 5 RBI 19 42/11 K/BB 66/9 11 SB 3 Home Away 47 GP 59 19 (40.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (47.5%) 5 (10.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%) 18 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (37.3%) 2 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.2%) 5 (10.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)