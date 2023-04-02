On Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Amway Center, the Orlando Magic (33-44) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Detroit Pistons (16-61). It airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSFLX and BSDETX.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Magic vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Pistons Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSFLX and BSDETX
  • Location: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Pistons Moneyline
DraftKings Magic (-11) 224.5 -560 +430 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Magic (-11.5) 224.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Magic (-11) 225.5 -556 +400 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Magic (-8.5) 224.5 -425 +350 Bet on this game with Tipico

Magic vs. Pistons Betting Trends

  • The Magic are being outscored by 2.3 points per game with a -178 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.8 points per game (26th in the NBA) and give up 114.1 per contest (17th in the league).
  • The Pistons' -605 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.7 points per game (28th in NBA) while allowing 118.6 per outing (27th in league).
  • The teams average 222.5 points per game combined, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams put up 232.7 points per game combined, 8.2 more points than this contest's over/under.
  • Orlando is 43-31-3 ATS this season.
  • Detroit is 34-41-2 ATS this year.

Magic and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Magic +100000 +90000 -
Pistons - - -

