Magic vs. Pistons: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 2
On Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Amway Center, the Orlando Magic (33-44) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Detroit Pistons (16-61). It airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSFLX and BSDETX.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Magic vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Magic vs. Pistons Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFLX and BSDETX
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Magic vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Magic Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Magic (-11)
|224.5
|-560
|+430
|BetMGM
|Magic (-11.5)
|224.5
|-600
|+425
|PointsBet
|Magic (-11)
|225.5
|-556
|+400
|Tipico
|Magic (-8.5)
|224.5
|-425
|+350
Magic vs. Pistons Betting Trends
- The Magic are being outscored by 2.3 points per game with a -178 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.8 points per game (26th in the NBA) and give up 114.1 per contest (17th in the league).
- The Pistons' -605 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.7 points per game (28th in NBA) while allowing 118.6 per outing (27th in league).
- The teams average 222.5 points per game combined, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams put up 232.7 points per game combined, 8.2 more points than this contest's over/under.
- Orlando is 43-31-3 ATS this season.
- Detroit is 34-41-2 ATS this year.
Magic and Pistons NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Magic
|+100000
|+90000
|-
|Pistons
|-
|-
|-
