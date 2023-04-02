Magic vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (16-61) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to break a 12-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (33-44) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Amway Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSFLX and BSDETX. The point total is set at 225.5 for the matchup.
Magic vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFLX and BSDETX
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-9.5
|225.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- In 37 games this season, Orlando and its opponents have gone over 225.5 total points.
- Orlando has an average point total of 225.9 in its games this year, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Magic have a 43-33-0 record against the spread this season.
- Orlando has won nine, or 52.9%, of the 17 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Orlando has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -400.
- The implied probability of a win from the Magic, based on the moneyline, is 80%.
Magic vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|37
|48.1%
|111.8
|222.5
|114.1
|232.7
|225.4
|Pistons
|43
|55.8%
|110.7
|222.5
|118.6
|232.7
|227.7
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- The Magic are 7-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
- Five of Magic's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- At home, Orlando has a worse record against the spread (20-17-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (23-16-0).
- The Magic put up 6.8 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Pistons allow (118.6).
- Orlando has a 14-4 record against the spread and a 12-7 record overall when putting up more than 118.6 points.
Magic vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|43-33
|0-0
|38-39
|Pistons
|35-42
|13-16
|38-39
Magic vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Magic
|Pistons
|111.8
|110.7
|26
|28
|14-4
|21-7
|12-7
|13-15
|114.1
|118.6
|17
|27
|25-8
|15-3
|23-10
|7-11
