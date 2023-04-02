Check out the injury report for the Orlando Magic (33-44), which currently has two players listed, as the Magic prepare for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons (16-61) at Amway Center on Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Magic earned a 116-109 victory against the Wizards. In the victory, Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 30 points.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hamstring 5 4 0.5 Kevon Harris SG Out Elbow 3.3 1.9 0.4

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Achilles), Rodney McGruder: Out (Foot), Hamidou Diallo: Out (Ankle), Alec Burks: Out (Foot), Isaiah Stewart: Out (Shoulder), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin)

Magic vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFLX and BSDETX

Magic Season Insights

The 111.8 points per game the Magic put up are 6.8 fewer points than the Pistons allow (118.6).

When Orlando scores more than 118.6 points, it is 12-7.

The Magic's offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 114.7 points per contest compared to the 111.8 they've averaged this year.

Orlando makes 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 2.3 fewer than its opponents (12.9). It is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc (24th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 35%.

The Magic average 109.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (27th in the league), and allow 111.4 points per 100 possessions (12th in the NBA).

Magic vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Magic -11 225

