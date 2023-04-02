How to Watch the Magic vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Pistons (16-61) will attempt to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (33-44) on April 2, 2023 at Amway Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Pistons.
Magic vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).
- In games Orlando shoots higher than 48.8% from the field, it is 20-10 overall.
- The Magic are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 20th.
- The 111.8 points per game the Magic average are 6.8 fewer points than the Pistons give up (118.6).
- When Orlando scores more than 118.6 points, it is 12-7.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Magic are putting up 5.4 more points per game (114.5) than they are on the road (109.1).
- Orlando surrenders 114.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 113.3 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, the Magic have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 11 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33% three-point percentage in away games.
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jonathan Isaac
|Out
|Hamstring
|Kevon Harris
|Out
|Elbow
