The Tampa Bay Rays and Manuel Margot, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Manuel Margot At The Plate (2022)

Margot hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.

Margot picked up a hit in 68.1% of his games last season (62 of 91), with at least two hits in 24 of them (26.4%).

He homered in four of 91 games in 2022 (4.4%), including 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 34 of 91 games last year (37.4%), Margot drove in a run, and nine of those games (9.9%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.

He scored in 27 of 91 games last season, with multiple runs in eight of those games.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 43 .262 AVG .287 .317 OBP .337 .314 SLG .439 8 XBH 16 0 HR 4 19 RBI 28 36/12 K/BB 32/13 0 SB 7 Home Away 46 GP 45 30 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (71.1%) 10 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (31.1%) 12 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.9%) 16 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (40.0%)

