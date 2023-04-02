Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Manuel Margot, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Manuel Margot At The Plate (2022)
- Margot hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.
- Margot picked up a hit in 68.1% of his games last season (62 of 91), with at least two hits in 24 of them (26.4%).
- He homered in four of 91 games in 2022 (4.4%), including 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34 of 91 games last year (37.4%), Margot drove in a run, and nine of those games (9.9%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
- He scored in 27 of 91 games last season, with multiple runs in eight of those games.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.262
|AVG
|.287
|.317
|OBP
|.337
|.314
|SLG
|.439
|8
|XBH
|16
|0
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|28
|36/12
|K/BB
|32/13
|0
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|30 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (71.1%)
|10 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (31.1%)
|12 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (8.9%)
|16 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (40.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers allowed the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Wentz will start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old lefty started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Minnesota Twins.
- In his seven appearances last season he compiled a 2-2 record, had a 3.03 ERA, and a 1.102 WHIP.
