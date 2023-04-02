After going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate (2022)

  • Arozarena notched 154 hits and slugged .445.
  • Arozarena picked up a base hit in 96 out of 155 games last year (61.9%), with at least two hits in 41 of them (26.5%).
  • He homered in 19 of 155 games in 2022 (12.3%), including 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arozarena drove in a run in 56 of 155 games last year (36.1%), with more than one RBI in 22 of them (14.2%).
  • In 60 of 155 games last season (38.7%) he scored, and in 11 of those games (7.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
75 GP 78
.264 AVG .261
.332 OBP .326
.442 SLG .448
30 XBH 34
9 HR 11
44 RBI 45
72/27 K/BB 84/21
15 SB 17
Home Away
75 GP 80
47 (62.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (61.3%)
20 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (26.3%)
26 (34.7%) Games w/1+ Run 34 (42.5%)
9 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (12.5%)
25 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (38.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combined to give up 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Wentz will start for the Tigers, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old lefty started and threw 4 2/3 innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Last season he finished with a 2-2 record, a 3.03 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP over his seven games.
