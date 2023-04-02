Rays vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (2-0) and the Detroit Tigers (0-2) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 8-1 and heavily favors the Rays to take home the win. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on April 2.
The Rays will give the nod to Jeffrey Springs versus the Tigers and Joey Wentz.
Rays vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 8, Tigers 1.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- Last season, the Rays were favored 106 times and won 63, or 59.4%, of those games.
- Last season, Tampa Bay won five of its eight games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Scoring 4.1 runs per game last season (666 total) ranked Tampa Bay 21st in the majors.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Tigers
|W 4-0
|Shane McClanahan vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|April 1
|Tigers
|W 12-2
|Zach Eflin vs Spencer Turnbull
|April 2
|Tigers
|-
|Jeffrey Springs vs Joey Wentz
|April 3
|@ Nationals
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Trevor Williams
|April 4
|@ Nationals
|-
|Josh Fleming vs TBA
|April 5
|@ Nationals
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Patrick Corbin
|April 7
|Athletics
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Ken Waldichuk
|April 8
|Athletics
|-
|Jeffrey Springs vs Shintaro Fujinami
