Joey Wentz will aim to shut down Randy Arozarena and company when the Detroit Tigers play the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays ranked 25th in MLB action with 139 total home runs last season.

Last year the Rays ranked 24th in MLB with a .377 slugging percentage.

Tampa Bay went 22-13 in games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Detroit was among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking last with just 556 total runs (3.4 per game) last season.

Last year the Rays' .309 on-base percentage was 20th in MLB.

Tampa Bay had an 8.7 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 12th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.41 last year, fourth-best in baseball.

The Rays had a combined WHIP of just 1.147 as a pitching staff, which was the fourth-best in baseball last season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Jeffrey Springs will start for the Rays, his first this season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 30-year-old left-hander started the game and went three innings against the Boston Red Sox.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Tigers W 4-0 Home Shane McClanahan Eduardo Rodríguez 4/1/2023 Tigers W 12-2 Home Zach Eflin Spencer Turnbull 4/2/2023 Tigers - Home Jeffrey Springs Joey Wentz 4/3/2023 Nationals - Away Drew Rasmussen Trevor Williams 4/4/2023 Nationals - Away Josh Fleming - 4/5/2023 Nationals - Away Shane McClanahan Patrick Corbin 4/7/2023 Athletics - Home Zach Eflin Ken Waldichuk 4/8/2023 Athletics - Home Jeffrey Springs Shintaro Fujinami

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.