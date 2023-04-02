Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (2-0) continue their 2023 campaign with an early-season contest against the Detroit Tigers (0-2) at Tropicana Field on Sunday, April 2. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +180 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Rays vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rays vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays entered a game as favorites 106 times last season and won 63, or 59.4%, of those games.

The Rays had a record of 5-3 when they were favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Rays hit 71 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

Tampa Bay averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .387 at home.

The Tigers were chosen as underdogs in 136 games last year and walked away with the win 53 times (39%) in those games.

Last year, the Tigers won nine of 30 games when listed as at least +180 on the moneyline.

Detroit averaged 0.7 homers per game when playing on the road last season (59 total in road contests).

The Tigers slugged .348 with 2.4 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

Rays vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Manuel Margot 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Wander Franco 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 3rd Win AL East +300 - 3rd

