Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in his last game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk) against the Tigers.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Wander Franco At The Plate (2022)
- Franco hit .277 with 20 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- Franco got a base hit in 57 out of 85 games last year (67.1%), with at least two hits in 21 of those contests (24.7%).
- He went yard in 5.9% of his games last year (five of 85), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.4% of his 85 games a year ago, Franco drove in a run (25 times). He also had seven games with multiple RBIs (8.2%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- In 41.2% of his games last year (35 of 85), he scored at least one run, and in 10 (11.8%) he scored more than once.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.250
|AVG
|.302
|.289
|OBP
|.369
|.408
|SLG
|.426
|16
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|16
|19/10
|K/BB
|14/17
|4
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|45
|25 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (71.1%)
|10 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (24.4%)
|17 (42.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (40.0%)
|2 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.7%)
|12 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (28.9%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers allowed the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Wentz will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The 25-year-old lefty started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Minnesota Twins.
- In seven games last season he finished with a 2-2 record and had a 3.03 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP.
