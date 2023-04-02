After going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in his last game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Wander Franco At The Plate (2022)

Franco hit .277 with 20 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

Franco got a base hit in 57 out of 85 games last year (67.1%), with at least two hits in 21 of those contests (24.7%).

He went yard in 5.9% of his games last year (five of 85), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.4% of his 85 games a year ago, Franco drove in a run (25 times). He also had seven games with multiple RBIs (8.2%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

In 41.2% of his games last year (35 of 85), he scored at least one run, and in 10 (11.8%) he scored more than once.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 40 GP 43 .250 AVG .302 .289 OBP .369 .408 SLG .426 16 XBH 13 3 HR 3 17 RBI 16 19/10 K/BB 14/17 4 SB 4 Home Away 40 GP 45 25 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (71.1%) 10 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (24.4%) 17 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (40.0%) 2 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.7%) 12 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (28.9%)

