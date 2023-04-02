Wendell Carter Jr. Player Prop Bets: Magic vs. Pistons - April 2
Wendell Carter Jr. plus his Orlando Magic teammates hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.
In this article, we break down Carter's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pistons
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|15.5
|15.5
|17.5
|Rebounds
|9.5
|8.8
|8.6
|Assists
|--
|2.4
|1.9
|PRA
|27.5
|26.7
|28
|PR
|24.5
|24.3
|26.1
|3PM
|1.5
|1.4
|1.9
Wendell Carter Jr. Insights vs. the Pistons
- This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.9 per contest.
- Carter is averaging 3.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- Carter's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.3.
- On defense, the Pistons have allowed 118.6 points per game, which is 27th-best in the NBA.
- Conceding 45 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the 25th-ranked team in the league.
- The Pistons are the 14th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons are seventh in the league, giving up 11.9 makes per game.
Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Pistons
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/23/2023
|32
|14
|14
|2
|0
|2
|1
|12/28/2022
|24
|16
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10/19/2022
|33
|11
|11
|3
|1
|1
|1
