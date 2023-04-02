Yandy Diaz -- 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on April 2 at 1:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Tigers.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate (2022)

Diaz had a .404 on-base percentage and batted .296.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB last year, he ranked 15th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Diaz picked up at least one hit 86 times last year in 139 games played (61.9%), including multiple hits on 43 occasions (30.9%).

He hit a long ball in nine of 139 games in 2022 (6.5%), including 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz drove in a run in 28.1% of his 139 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 9.4% of those contests (13). He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He scored in 53 of 139 games last year, with multiple runs in 16 of those games.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 71 .252 AVG .332 .381 OBP .423 .355 SLG .479 14 XBH 28 4 HR 5 21 RBI 36 24/41 K/BB 36/39 2 SB 1 Home Away 65 GP 74 35 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 51 (68.9%) 16 (24.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (36.5%) 24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (39.2%) 4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.8%) 14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (33.8%)

