Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yandy Diaz -- 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on April 2 at 1:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Tigers.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate (2022)
- Diaz had a .404 on-base percentage and batted .296.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB last year, he ranked 15th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- Diaz picked up at least one hit 86 times last year in 139 games played (61.9%), including multiple hits on 43 occasions (30.9%).
- He hit a long ball in nine of 139 games in 2022 (6.5%), including 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz drove in a run in 28.1% of his 139 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 9.4% of those contests (13). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He scored in 53 of 139 games last year, with multiple runs in 16 of those games.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|71
|.252
|AVG
|.332
|.381
|OBP
|.423
|.355
|SLG
|.479
|14
|XBH
|28
|4
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|36
|24/41
|K/BB
|36/39
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|74
|35 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|51 (68.9%)
|16 (24.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|27 (36.5%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (39.2%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.8%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (33.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Tigers surrendered the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Wentz will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 25-year-old lefty, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- Over his seven appearances last season he finished with a 3.03 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP, compiling a 2-2 record.
