Brandon Lowe -- 1-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on April 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Tigers.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate (2022)

Lowe hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Lowe had a hit in 34 of 65 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He took the pitcher deep in 10.8% of his games last season (65 in all), going deep in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe picked up an RBI in 16 out of 65 games last season (24.6%), with two or more RBIz in seven of those contests (10.8%).

He came around to score 23 times in 65 games (35.4%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (7.7%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 34 .263 AVG .182 .320 OBP .298 .465 SLG .306 13 XBH 7 4 HR 4 11 RBI 14 26/10 K/BB 35/17 1 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 34 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (47.1%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (14.7%) 13 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (8.8%) 8 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (23.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)