The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Harold Ramirez At The Plate (2022)

Ramirez hit .300 with 24 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.

Ramirez reached base via a hit in 81 of 122 games last season (66.4%), including multiple hits in 27.9% of those games (34 of them).

He homered in 4.9% of his games last season (122 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez picked up an RBI in 43 of 122 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 12 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.

In 32.8% of his games last year (40 of 122), he scored at least a run, and in five (4.1%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 57 .333 AVG .270 .383 OBP .308 .453 SLG .360 17 XBH 13 3 HR 3 28 RBI 31 36/12 K/BB 36/8 2 SB 1 Home Away 63 GP 59 42 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (66.1%) 18 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (27.1%) 23 (36.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (28.8%) 3 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%) 20 (31.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (39.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)