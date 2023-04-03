Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate (2022)
- Paredes hit .205 with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.
- Paredes got a base hit in 49 of 113 games last year (43.4%), with more than one hit in 17 of those games (15.0%).
- He hit a home run in 14.2% of his games in 2022 (16 of 113), including 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Paredes drove in a run in 27 games last year out 113 (23.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He scored a run in 38 of 113 games last season, with multiple runs in seven of those games.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|58
|.210
|AVG
|.202
|.320
|OBP
|.292
|.510
|SLG
|.378
|21
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|22
|29/20
|K/BB
|38/24
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|61
|20 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (47.5%)
|7 (13.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (16.4%)
|18 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (32.8%)
|8 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (13.1%)
|14 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (21.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Williams will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- The 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw six innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals.
- Over his 30 appearances last season he put together a 3-5 record, had a 3.21 ERA, and a 1.227 WHIP.
