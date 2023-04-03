The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate (2022)

Paredes hit .205 with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.

Paredes got a base hit in 49 of 113 games last year (43.4%), with more than one hit in 17 of those games (15.0%).

He hit a home run in 14.2% of his games in 2022 (16 of 113), including 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Paredes drove in a run in 27 games last year out 113 (23.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He scored a run in 38 of 113 games last season, with multiple runs in seven of those games.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 58 .210 AVG .202 .320 OBP .292 .510 SLG .378 21 XBH 15 11 HR 9 23 RBI 22 29/20 K/BB 38/24 0 SB 0 Home Away 52 GP 61 20 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (47.5%) 7 (13.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.4%) 18 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (32.8%) 8 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (13.1%) 14 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (21.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)