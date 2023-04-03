Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jose Siri (coming off going 1-for-4 with two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jose Siri At The Plate (2022)
- Siri hit .213 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- In 47 of 106 games last season (44.3%) Siri got at least one hit, and in 14 of those contests (13.2%) he picked up more than one.
- He homered in 7.5% of his games in 2022 (eight of 106), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18.9% of his games a year ago (20 of 106), Siri drove home a run. In four of those games (3.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
- He crossed the plate in 40 of 106 games last year (37.7%), including scoring more than once in 11.3% of his games (12 times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|49
|.206
|AVG
|.217
|.279
|OBP
|.259
|.278
|SLG
|.383
|5
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|5
|5
|RBI
|19
|42/11
|K/BB
|66/9
|11
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|59
|19 (40.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (47.5%)
|5 (10.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.3%)
|18 (38.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (37.3%)
|2 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (10.2%)
|5 (10.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (25.4%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Williams starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
- The 30-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went six innings.
- Last season he finished with a 3-5 record, a 3.21 ERA and a 1.227 WHIP over his 30 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.