On Monday, Jose Siri (coming off going 1-for-4 with two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jose Siri At The Plate (2022)

Siri hit .213 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.

In 47 of 106 games last season (44.3%) Siri got at least one hit, and in 14 of those contests (13.2%) he picked up more than one.

He homered in 7.5% of his games in 2022 (eight of 106), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 18.9% of his games a year ago (20 of 106), Siri drove home a run. In four of those games (3.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.

He crossed the plate in 40 of 106 games last year (37.7%), including scoring more than once in 11.3% of his games (12 times).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 42 GP 49 .206 AVG .217 .279 OBP .259 .278 SLG .383 5 XBH 17 2 HR 5 5 RBI 19 42/11 K/BB 66/9 11 SB 3 Home Away 47 GP 59 19 (40.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (47.5%) 5 (10.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%) 18 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (37.3%) 2 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.2%) 5 (10.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)