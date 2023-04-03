After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Manuel Margot At The Plate (2022)

  • Margot hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.
  • In 68.1% of his 91 games last season, Margot got a hit. He also had 24 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in four games a year ago (out of 91 opportunities, 4.4%), leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 37.4% of his games a season ago (34 of 91), Margot picked up an RBI. In nine of those games (9.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • In 29.7% of his 91 games last season, he scored (27 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.8%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 43
.262 AVG .287
.317 OBP .337
.314 SLG .439
8 XBH 16
0 HR 4
19 RBI 28
36/12 K/BB 32/13
0 SB 7
Home Away
46 GP 45
30 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (71.1%)
10 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (31.1%)
12 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.9%)
16 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (40.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Williams makes his first start of the season for the Nationals.
  • The 30-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw six innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals.
  • Over his 30 appearances last season he finished with a 3.21 ERA and a 1.227 WHIP, putting together a 3-5 record.
