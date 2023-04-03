After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Manuel Margot At The Plate (2022)

Margot hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.

In 68.1% of his 91 games last season, Margot got a hit. He also had 24 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in four games a year ago (out of 91 opportunities, 4.4%), leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 37.4% of his games a season ago (34 of 91), Margot picked up an RBI. In nine of those games (9.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.

In 29.7% of his 91 games last season, he scored (27 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.8%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 43 .262 AVG .287 .317 OBP .337 .314 SLG .439 8 XBH 16 0 HR 4 19 RBI 28 36/12 K/BB 32/13 0 SB 7 Home Away 46 GP 45 30 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (71.1%) 10 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (31.1%) 12 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.9%) 16 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (40.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)