After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate (2022)

Arozarena collected 154 hits and slugged .445.

In 61.9% of his 155 games last season, Arozarena had a hit. He also had 41 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 19 games a year ago (out of 155 opportunities, 12.3%), going deep in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 36.1% of his games a season ago (56 of 155), Arozarena plated a run. In 22 of those games (14.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in seven contests.

He came around to score 60 times in 155 games (38.7%) last season, including 11 occasions when he scored more than once (7.1%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 78 .264 AVG .261 .332 OBP .326 .442 SLG .448 30 XBH 34 9 HR 11 44 RBI 45 72/27 K/BB 84/21 15 SB 17 Home Away 75 GP 80 47 (62.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (61.3%) 20 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (26.3%) 26 (34.7%) Games w/1+ Run 34 (42.5%) 9 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (12.5%) 25 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (38.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)