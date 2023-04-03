Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Tigers.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Randy Arozarena At The Plate (2022)
- Arozarena collected 154 hits and slugged .445.
- In 61.9% of his 155 games last season, Arozarena had a hit. He also had 41 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 19 games a year ago (out of 155 opportunities, 12.3%), going deep in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 36.1% of his games a season ago (56 of 155), Arozarena plated a run. In 22 of those games (14.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in seven contests.
- He came around to score 60 times in 155 games (38.7%) last season, including 11 occasions when he scored more than once (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|78
|.264
|AVG
|.261
|.332
|OBP
|.326
|.442
|SLG
|.448
|30
|XBH
|34
|9
|HR
|11
|44
|RBI
|45
|72/27
|K/BB
|84/21
|15
|SB
|17
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|80
|47 (62.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|49 (61.3%)
|20 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|21 (26.3%)
|26 (34.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|34 (42.5%)
|9 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (12.5%)
|25 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (38.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Williams gets the call to start for the Nationals, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander pitched in relief and threw six innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals.
- In his 30 appearances last season he put together a 3-5 record, had a 3.21 ERA, and a 1.227 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.