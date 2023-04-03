Rays vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Monday's contest between the Washington Nationals (1-2) and the Tampa Bay Rays (3-0) at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Nationals coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on April 3.
The Rays will call on Drew Rasmussen versus the Nationals and Trevor Williams.
Rays vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Rays vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Nationals 5, Rays 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays were favorites in 106 games last season and won 63 (59.4%) of those contests.
- Last season, Tampa Bay won 26 of its 36 games, or 72.2%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
- Scoring 4.1 runs per game last season (666 total) ranked Tampa Bay 21st in the majors.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Tigers
|W 4-0
|Shane McClanahan vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|April 1
|Tigers
|W 12-2
|Zach Eflin vs Spencer Turnbull
|April 2
|Tigers
|W 5-1
|Jeffrey Springs vs Joey Wentz
|April 3
|@ Nationals
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Trevor Williams
|April 4
|@ Nationals
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Chad Kuhl
|April 5
|@ Nationals
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Patrick Corbin
|April 7
|Athletics
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Ken Waldichuk
|April 8
|Athletics
|-
|Jeffrey Springs vs Shintaro Fujinami
|April 9
|Athletics
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs James Kaprielian
