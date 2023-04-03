The Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals will meet on Monday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET. Drew Rasmussen will start for Tampa Bay, trying to shut down Keibert Ruiz and company.

Rays vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays ranked 25th in baseball with 139 total home runs last season.

Last year the Rays' .377 slugging percentage ranked 24th in baseball.

Tampa Bay went 22-13 over the 35 games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Washington scored 603 runs (just 3.7 per game) last season, which ranked 26th in MLB.

Last year the Rays ranked 20th in MLB with a .309 on-base percentage.

Tampa Bay struck out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Tampa Bay pitched to a 3.41 ERA last season, which ranked fourth in baseball.

The Rays had a combined WHIP of just 1.147 as a pitching staff, which was the fourth-best in baseball last season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Rasmussen gets the call to start for the Rays, his first of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8, the 27-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Tigers W 4-0 Home Shane McClanahan Eduardo Rodríguez 4/1/2023 Tigers W 12-2 Home Zach Eflin Spencer Turnbull 4/2/2023 Tigers W 5-1 Home Jeffrey Springs Joey Wentz 4/3/2023 Nationals - Away Drew Rasmussen Trevor Williams 4/4/2023 Nationals - Away Josh Fleming Chad Kuhl 4/5/2023 Nationals - Away Shane McClanahan Patrick Corbin 4/7/2023 Athletics - Home Zach Eflin Ken Waldichuk 4/8/2023 Athletics - Home Jeffrey Springs Shintaro Fujinami 4/9/2023 Athletics - Home Drew Rasmussen James Kaprielian

