Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-3 with a double in his last game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Tigers.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Wander Franco At The Plate (2022)
- Franco hit .277 with 20 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- In 57 of 85 games last season (67.1%) Franco had at least one hit, and in 21 of those contests (24.7%) he picked up two or more.
- He homered in five games a year ago (out of 85 opportunities, 5.9%), going deep in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 29.4% of his 85 games a year ago, Franco drove in a run (25 times). He also had seven games with multiple RBIs (8.2%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- He came around to score 35 times in 85 games (41.2%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (11.8%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.250
|AVG
|.302
|.289
|OBP
|.369
|.408
|SLG
|.426
|16
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|16
|19/10
|K/BB
|14/17
|4
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|45
|25 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (71.1%)
|10 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (24.4%)
|17 (42.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (40.0%)
|2 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.7%)
|12 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (28.9%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Williams gets the call to start for the Nationals, his first this season.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old righty threw in relief and went six innings against the Washington Nationals.
- Last season he put together a 3-5 record, a 3.21 ERA and a 1.227 WHIP over his 30 games.
