Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Yandy Diaz (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate (2022)
- Diaz had an OBP of .404 while batting .296.
- He ranked 15th in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action last season.
- Diaz had a base hit in 86 out of 139 games last year (61.9%), with more than one hit in 43 of those contests (30.9%).
- He homered in 6.5% of his games last year (nine of 139), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.1% of his games a season ago (39 of 139), Diaz picked up an RBI. In 13 of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in five contests.
- He came around to score 53 times in 139 games (38.1%) last season, including 16 occasions when he scored more than once (11.5%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|71
|.252
|AVG
|.332
|.381
|OBP
|.423
|.355
|SLG
|.479
|14
|XBH
|28
|4
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|36
|24/41
|K/BB
|36/39
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|74
|35 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|51 (68.9%)
|16 (24.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|27 (36.5%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (39.2%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.8%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (33.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Williams starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
- The 30-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went six innings.
- In 30 games last season he finished with a 3-5 record and had a 3.21 ERA and a 1.227 WHIP.
