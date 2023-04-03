On Monday, Yandy Diaz (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate (2022)

  • Diaz had an OBP of .404 while batting .296.
  • He ranked 15th in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action last season.
  • Diaz had a base hit in 86 out of 139 games last year (61.9%), with more than one hit in 43 of those contests (30.9%).
  • He homered in 6.5% of his games last year (nine of 139), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.1% of his games a season ago (39 of 139), Diaz picked up an RBI. In 13 of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in five contests.
  • He came around to score 53 times in 139 games (38.1%) last season, including 16 occasions when he scored more than once (11.5%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 71
.252 AVG .332
.381 OBP .423
.355 SLG .479
14 XBH 28
4 HR 5
21 RBI 36
24/41 K/BB 36/39
2 SB 1
Home Away
65 GP 74
35 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 51 (68.9%)
16 (24.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (36.5%)
24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (39.2%)
4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.8%)
14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (33.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Williams starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
  • The 30-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went six innings.
  • In 30 games last season he finished with a 3-5 record and had a 3.21 ERA and a 1.227 WHIP.
