On Monday, Yandy Diaz (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate (2022)

Diaz had an OBP of .404 while batting .296.

He ranked 15th in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action last season.

Diaz had a base hit in 86 out of 139 games last year (61.9%), with more than one hit in 43 of those contests (30.9%).

He homered in 6.5% of his games last year (nine of 139), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.1% of his games a season ago (39 of 139), Diaz picked up an RBI. In 13 of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in five contests.

He came around to score 53 times in 139 games (38.1%) last season, including 16 occasions when he scored more than once (11.5%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 71 .252 AVG .332 .381 OBP .423 .355 SLG .479 14 XBH 28 4 HR 5 21 RBI 36 24/41 K/BB 36/39 2 SB 1 Home Away 65 GP 74 35 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 51 (68.9%) 16 (24.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (36.5%) 24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (39.2%) 4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.8%) 14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (33.8%)

