Brandon Lowe -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the hill, on April 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate (2022)

Lowe hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Lowe reached base via a hit in 34 of 65 games last season (52.3%), including multiple hits in 23.1% of those games (15 of them).

He hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2022 (seven of 65), including 3% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe drove in a run in 16 games last season out of 65 (24.6%), including multiple RBIs in 10.8% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

He scored in 23 of 65 games last year (35.4%), including scoring more than once in 7.7% of his games (five times).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 34 .263 AVG .182 .320 OBP .298 .465 SLG .306 13 XBH 7 4 HR 4 11 RBI 14 26/10 K/BB 35/17 1 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 34 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (47.1%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (14.7%) 13 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (8.8%) 8 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (23.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)