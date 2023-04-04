The Orlando Magic, with Franz Wagner, match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, a 128-102 win against the Pistons, Wagner had 16 points, eight assists and three steals.

With prop bets available for Wagner, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.8 18.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 5.4 Assists 3.5 3.6 4.7 PRA 25.5 26.5 28.5 PR 21.5 22.9 23.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.4



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Franz Wagner has made 6.9 shots per game, which adds up to 16.7% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 15.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Wagner's Magic average 102.3 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's slowest with 98.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have given up 107 points per game, which is the best in the NBA.

The Cavaliers concede 41.1 rebounds per contest, ranking second in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the best squad in the NBA, conceding 23 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have conceded 11.3 makes per game, second in the league.

Franz Wagner vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 38 16 2 3 2 0 0 10/26/2022 35 22 5 5 0 1 1

