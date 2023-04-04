Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Chad Kuhl) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate (2022)
- Ramirez hit .300 with 24 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.
- Ramirez got a hit 81 times last year in 122 games (66.4%), including 34 multi-hit games (27.9%).
- He hit a home run in 4.9% of his games last season (122 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.4% of his trips to home plate.
- Ramirez drove in a run in 43 games last year out 122 (35.2%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He scored in 40 of 122 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.333
|AVG
|.270
|.383
|OBP
|.308
|.453
|SLG
|.360
|17
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|28
|RBI
|31
|36/12
|K/BB
|36/8
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|59
|42 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (66.1%)
|18 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (27.1%)
|23 (36.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (28.8%)
|3 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.1%)
|20 (31.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (39.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Kuhl starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 30-year-old righty, started and went 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- In 27 games last season he finished with a 6-11 record and had a 5.72 ERA and a 1.555 WHIP.
