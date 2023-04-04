Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Isaac Paredes (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Nationals.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Isaac Paredes At The Plate (2022)
- Paredes hit .205 with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.
- Paredes picked up at least one hit 49 times last year in 113 games played (43.4%), including multiple hits on 17 occasions (15.0%).
- He hit a long ball in 16 of 113 games in 2022 (14.2%), including 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes drove in a run in 27 of 113 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 11 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- In 38 of 113 games last year (33.6%) he touched home plate, and in seven of those games (6.2%) he scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|58
|.210
|AVG
|.202
|.320
|OBP
|.292
|.510
|SLG
|.378
|21
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|22
|29/20
|K/BB
|38/24
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|61
|20 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (47.5%)
|7 (13.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (16.4%)
|18 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (32.8%)
|8 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (13.1%)
|14 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (21.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Kuhl starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
- The 30-year-old right-hander started and threw 3 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- In 27 games last season he finished with a 6-11 record and had a 5.72 ERA and a 1.555 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.