Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 2-for-4 last time out, take on Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Nationals.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Lowe At The Plate (2022)
- Lowe hit .221 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Lowe reached base via a hit in 31 of 52 games last season (59.6%), including multiple hits in 17.3% of those games (nine of them).
- Registering a plate appearance in 52 games a season ago, he hit only two long balls.
- In 10 of 52 games last year (19.2%), Lowe picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He scored a run in 38.5% of his games last season (20 of 52), with more than one run on four occasions (7.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|.212
|AVG
|.234
|.299
|OBP
|.272
|.327
|SLG
|.364
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|4
|44/13
|K/BB
|22/3
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|22
|17 (56.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|1 (3.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (18.2%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Kuhl will start for the Nationals, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw 3 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- In 27 games last season he finished with a 6-11 record and had a 5.72 ERA and a 1.555 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.