The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 2-for-4 last time out, take on Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Lowe At The Plate (2022)

Lowe hit .221 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.

Lowe reached base via a hit in 31 of 52 games last season (59.6%), including multiple hits in 17.3% of those games (nine of them).

Registering a plate appearance in 52 games a season ago, he hit only two long balls.

In 10 of 52 games last year (19.2%), Lowe picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He scored a run in 38.5% of his games last season (20 of 52), with more than one run on four occasions (7.7%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 29 GP 22 .212 AVG .234 .299 OBP .272 .327 SLG .364 9 XBH 7 1 HR 1 9 RBI 4 44/13 K/BB 22/3 2 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 22 17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 1 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

