The Orlando Magic (34-44) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) after winning five straight home games. The Cavaliers are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: BSFL and BSOH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -4.5 223.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic Betting Records & Stats

  • Orlando has played 42 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 223.5 points.
  • Orlando's matchups this season have a 225.9-point average over/under, 2.4 more points than this game's point total.
  • So far this season, Orlando has put together a 44-33-0 record against the spread.
  • The Magic have come away with 24 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Orlando has won 15 of its 41 games, or 36.6%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Magic Total Facts
Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 35 44.3% 112.3 224.3 107.0 220.9 220.1
Magic 42 53.8% 112.0 224.3 113.9 220.9 225.4

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

  • Orlando has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 7-2 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Magic have gone over the total five times.
  • Orlando has performed better against the spread on the road (23-16-0) than at home (21-17-0) this year.
  • The Magic put up an average of 112.0 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 107.0 the Cavaliers allow.
  • Orlando is 36-19 against the spread and 30-26 overall when it scores more than 107.0 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Magic Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 43-36 24-14 39-40
Magic 44-33 30-16 39-39

Magic vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Cavaliers Magic
112.3
Points Scored (PG)
 112.0
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
27-16
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 36-19
31-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 30-26
107.0
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.9
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 16
34-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-10
40-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 26-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.