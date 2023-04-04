Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Manuel Margot -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 4 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Manuel Margot At The Plate (2022)
- Margot hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.
- Margot got a hit in 68.1% of his 91 games last year, with multiple hits in 26.4% of those contests.
- He homered in four games a year ago (out of 91 opportunities, 4.4%), leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his trips to home plate.
- Margot drove in a run in 34 of 91 games last year, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He came around to score in 29.7% of his games last year (27 of 91), with more than one run on eight occasions (8.8%).
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.262
|AVG
|.287
|.317
|OBP
|.337
|.314
|SLG
|.439
|8
|XBH
|16
|0
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|28
|36/12
|K/BB
|32/13
|0
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|30 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (71.1%)
|10 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (31.1%)
|12 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (8.9%)
|16 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (40.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Kuhl starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw 3 1/3 innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- Last season he finished with a 5.72 ERA and a 1.555 WHIP over his 27 games, compiling a 6-11 record.
