Manuel Margot -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Manuel Margot At The Plate (2022)

Margot hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.

Margot got a hit in 68.1% of his 91 games last year, with multiple hits in 26.4% of those contests.

He homered in four games a year ago (out of 91 opportunities, 4.4%), leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his trips to home plate.

Margot drove in a run in 34 of 91 games last year, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He came around to score in 29.7% of his games last year (27 of 91), with more than one run on eight occasions (8.8%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 43 .262 AVG .287 .317 OBP .337 .314 SLG .439 8 XBH 16 0 HR 4 19 RBI 28 36/12 K/BB 32/13 0 SB 7 Home Away 46 GP 45 30 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (71.1%) 10 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (31.1%) 12 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.9%) 16 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (40.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)