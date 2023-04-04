Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Randy Arozarena -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the hill, on April 4 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Randy Arozarena At The Plate (2022)
- Arozarena had 154 total hits while slugging .445.
- In 96 of 155 games last year (61.9%) Arozarena had at least one hit, and in 41 of those contests (26.5%) he picked up more than one.
- He hit a home run in 19 games a year ago (out of 155 opportunities, 12.3%), going deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena drove in a run in 36.1% of his 155 games last year, with more than one RBI in 14.2% of those contests (22). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
- In 38.7% of his games last year (60 of 155), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 11 (7.1%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|78
|.264
|AVG
|.261
|.332
|OBP
|.326
|.442
|SLG
|.448
|30
|XBH
|34
|9
|HR
|11
|44
|RBI
|45
|72/27
|K/BB
|84/21
|15
|SB
|17
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|80
|47 (62.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|49 (61.3%)
|20 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|21 (26.3%)
|26 (34.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|34 (42.5%)
|9 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (12.5%)
|25 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (38.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Kuhl takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- The 30-year-old right-hander started and threw 3 1/3 innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- In 27 games last season he put together a 6-11 record and had a 5.72 ERA and a 1.555 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.