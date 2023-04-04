Randy Arozarena -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the hill, on April 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate (2022)

Arozarena had 154 total hits while slugging .445.

In 96 of 155 games last year (61.9%) Arozarena had at least one hit, and in 41 of those contests (26.5%) he picked up more than one.

He hit a home run in 19 games a year ago (out of 155 opportunities, 12.3%), going deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena drove in a run in 36.1% of his 155 games last year, with more than one RBI in 14.2% of those contests (22). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.

In 38.7% of his games last year (60 of 155), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 11 (7.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 78 .264 AVG .261 .332 OBP .326 .442 SLG .448 30 XBH 34 9 HR 11 44 RBI 45 72/27 K/BB 84/21 15 SB 17 Home Away 75 GP 80 47 (62.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (61.3%) 20 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (26.3%) 26 (34.7%) Games w/1+ Run 34 (42.5%) 9 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (12.5%) 25 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (38.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)