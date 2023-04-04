How to Watch the Rays vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at Nationals Park. Chad Kuhl will start for Washington, with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.
Rays vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays ranked 25th in MLB play with 139 home runs last season. They averaged 0.9 per game.
- Last year the Rays ranked 24th in MLB slugging .377.
- Tampa Bay went 22-13 in games last season when it drew five or more walks.
- Washington scored the 26th-most runs in the majors last season with just 603 (3.7 per game).
- Last year the Rays ranked 20th in the majors with a .309 on-base percentage.
- Tampa Bay struck out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.41 last year, fourth-best in baseball.
- The Rays had a combined WHIP of just 1.147 as a pitching staff, which was the fourth-best in baseball last season.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Josh Fleming takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 26-year-old southpaw started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Boston Red Sox.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-0
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|4/1/2023
|Tigers
|W 12-2
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Spencer Turnbull
|4/2/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-1
|Home
|Jeffrey Springs
|Joey Wentz
|4/3/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-2
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Trevor Williams
|4/4/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Chad Kuhl
|4/5/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Patrick Corbin
|4/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Ken Waldichuk
|4/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jeffrey Springs
|Shintaro Fujinami
|4/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|James Kaprielian
|4/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Nick Pivetta
