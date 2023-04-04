Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (1-3) continue their 2023 campaign with an early-season matchup versus the Tampa Bay Rays (4-0) at Nationals Park on Tuesday, April 4. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rays (-175). The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Josh Fleming - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Chad Kuhl - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rays vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays entered a game as favorites 106 times last season and won 63, or 59.4%, of those games.

The Rays had a record of 26-10, a 72.2% win rate, when they were favored by -175 or more by bookmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays hit 68 homers on the road last season (0.8 per game).

Tampa Bay slugged .368 with 2.8 extra-base hits per game on the road.

The Nationals came away with 47 wins in the 141 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Nationals won 30 of 86 games when listed as at least +145 on the moneyline.

Washington hit 76 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Nationals averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .377 in home contests.

Rays vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Manuel Margot 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+165) Francisco Mejía 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Wander Franco 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+155) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 3rd Win AL East +300 - 3rd

