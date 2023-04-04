Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Wander Franco (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Wander Franco At The Plate (2022)
- Franco hit .277 with 20 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- In 57 of 85 games last season (67.1%) Franco had at least one hit, and in 21 of those contests (24.7%) he picked up more than one.
- In five of 85 games last year, he hit a long ball (5.9%). He went deep in 1.7% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 25 of 85 games last season (29.4%), Franco drove in a run, and seven of those games (8.2%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- In 41.2% of his games last year (35 of 85), he scored at least one run, and in 10 (11.8%) he scored two or more runs.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.250
|AVG
|.302
|.289
|OBP
|.369
|.408
|SLG
|.426
|16
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|16
|19/10
|K/BB
|14/17
|4
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|45
|25 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (71.1%)
|10 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (24.4%)
|17 (42.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (40.0%)
|2 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.7%)
|12 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (28.9%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Kuhl will start for the Nationals, his first this season.
- When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- Last season he finished with a 6-11 record, a 5.72 ERA and a 1.555 WHIP over his 27 games.
