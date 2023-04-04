After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Chad Kuhl) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate (2022)

Diaz had a .404 OBP and batted .296.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked 15th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

In 61.9% of his games last year (86 of 139), Diaz had a base hit, and in 43 of those games (30.9%) he recorded two or more hits.

He homered in 6.5% of his games in 2022 (nine of 139), including 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz drove in a run in 39 out of 139 games last year (28.1%), with two or more RBIz in 13 of them (9.4%).

He scored in 38.1% of his games last year (53 of 139), with more than one run on 16 occasions (11.5%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 71 .252 AVG .332 .381 OBP .423 .355 SLG .479 14 XBH 28 4 HR 5 21 RBI 36 24/41 K/BB 36/39 2 SB 1 Home Away 65 GP 74 35 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 51 (68.9%) 16 (24.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (36.5%) 24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (39.2%) 4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.8%) 14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (33.8%)

