On Wednesday, Brandon Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate (2022)

  • Lowe hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
  • Lowe reached base via a hit in 34 of 65 games last season (52.3%), including multiple hits in 23.1% of those games (15 of them).
  • In seven of 65 games last year, he hit a home run (10.8%). He went deep in 3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Lowe drove in a run in 16 of 65 games last year, with multiple RBIs in seven of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He touched home plate in 35.4% of his games last season (23 of 65), with two or more runs on five occasions (7.7%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 34
.263 AVG .182
.320 OBP .298
.465 SLG .306
13 XBH 7
4 HR 4
11 RBI 14
26/10 K/BB 35/17
1 SB 0
Home Away
31 GP 34
18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (47.1%)
10 (32.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (14.7%)
13 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%)
4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (8.8%)
8 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (23.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • The Nationals will send Corbin (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when the lefty tossed three innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
