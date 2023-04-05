After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate (2022)

  • Mejia hit .242 with 22 doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
  • In 48.9% of his games last season (46 of 94), Mejia got a base hit, and in 20 of those games (21.3%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He homered in five of 94 games in 2022 (5.3%), including 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 19 of 94 games last season (20.2%), Mejia drove in a run, and eight of those games (8.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
  • He scored a run in 28 of his 94 games a season ago (29.8%), with more than one run scored four times (4.3%).

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
41 GP 45
.288 AVG .204
.291 OBP .242
.424 SLG .344
14 XBH 14
2 HR 4
16 RBI 15
26/1 K/BB 39/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
44 GP 50
26 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (40.0%)
11 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (18.0%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (32.0%)
2 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (14.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Corbin (0-1) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed three innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
