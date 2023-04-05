Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate (2022)
- Mejia hit .242 with 22 doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
- In 48.9% of his games last season (46 of 94), Mejia got a base hit, and in 20 of those games (21.3%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He homered in five of 94 games in 2022 (5.3%), including 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 of 94 games last season (20.2%), Mejia drove in a run, and eight of those games (8.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
- He scored a run in 28 of his 94 games a season ago (29.8%), with more than one run scored four times (4.3%).
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.288
|AVG
|.204
|.291
|OBP
|.242
|.424
|SLG
|.344
|14
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|15
|26/1
|K/BB
|39/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|26 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (40.0%)
|11 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (18.0%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (32.0%)
|2 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.0%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (14.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Corbin (0-1) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed three innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
