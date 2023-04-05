After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate (2022)

Mejia hit .242 with 22 doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

In 48.9% of his games last season (46 of 94), Mejia got a base hit, and in 20 of those games (21.3%) he recorded more than one hit.

He homered in five of 94 games in 2022 (5.3%), including 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 of 94 games last season (20.2%), Mejia drove in a run, and eight of those games (8.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.

He scored a run in 28 of his 94 games a season ago (29.8%), with more than one run scored four times (4.3%).

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 45 .288 AVG .204 .291 OBP .242 .424 SLG .344 14 XBH 14 2 HR 4 16 RBI 15 26/1 K/BB 39/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 44 GP 50 26 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (40.0%) 11 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (18.0%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (32.0%) 2 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (14.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)