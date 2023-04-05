Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on April 5 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate (2022)
- Ramirez hit .300 with 24 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.
- In 66.4% of his 122 games last season, Ramirez got a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a home run in 4.9% of his games in 2022 (six of 122), including 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez picked up an RBI in 43 games last season out of 122 (35.2%), including multiple RBIs in 9.8% of those games (12 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
- In 32.8% of his games last year (40 of 122), he touched home plate at least one time, and in five (4.1%) he scored two or more runs.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.333
|AVG
|.270
|.383
|OBP
|.308
|.453
|SLG
|.360
|17
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|28
|RBI
|31
|36/12
|K/BB
|36/8
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|59
|42 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (66.1%)
|18 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (27.1%)
|23 (36.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (28.8%)
|3 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.1%)
|20 (31.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (39.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Corbin (0-1) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty tossed three innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
