Harold Ramirez -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on April 5 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate (2022)

  • Ramirez hit .300 with 24 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 66.4% of his 122 games last season, Ramirez got a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a home run in 4.9% of his games in 2022 (six of 122), including 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ramirez picked up an RBI in 43 games last season out of 122 (35.2%), including multiple RBIs in 9.8% of those games (12 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
  • In 32.8% of his games last year (40 of 122), he touched home plate at least one time, and in five (4.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
60 GP 57
.333 AVG .270
.383 OBP .308
.453 SLG .360
17 XBH 13
3 HR 3
28 RBI 31
36/12 K/BB 36/8
2 SB 1

63 GP 59
42 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (66.1%)
18 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (27.1%)
23 (36.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (28.8%)
3 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%)
20 (31.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (39.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Corbin (0-1) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty tossed three innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
