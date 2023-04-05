On Wednesday, Isaac Paredes (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Nationals.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate (2022)

  • Paredes hit .205 with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.
  • In 43.4% of his games last season (49 of 113), Paredes got a base hit, and in 17 of those games (15.0%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He homered in 14.2% of his games last season (113 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 23.9% of his 113 games a year ago, Paredes drove in a run (27 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (9.7%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He came around to score 38 times in 113 games (33.6%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (6.2%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
48 GP 58
.210 AVG .202
.320 OBP .292
.510 SLG .378
21 XBH 15
11 HR 9
23 RBI 22
29/20 K/BB 38/24
0 SB 0
Home Away
52 GP 61
20 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (47.5%)
7 (13.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.4%)
18 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (32.8%)
8 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (13.1%)
14 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (21.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Corbin (0-1) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed three innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
