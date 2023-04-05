Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri, who went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Nationals.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jose Siri At The Plate (2022)
- Siri hit .213 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- In 44.3% of his games last year (47 of 106), Siri got a base hit, and in 14 of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He hit a home run in eight of 106 games in 2022 (7.5%), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 of 106 games last season (18.9%), Siri drove in a run, and four of those games (3.8%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- He scored a run in 40 of 106 games last year, with multiple runs in 12 of those games.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|49
|.206
|AVG
|.217
|.279
|OBP
|.259
|.278
|SLG
|.383
|5
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|5
|5
|RBI
|19
|42/11
|K/BB
|66/9
|11
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|59
|19 (40.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (47.5%)
|5 (10.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.3%)
|18 (38.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (37.3%)
|2 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (10.2%)
|5 (10.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (25.4%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- The Nationals will look to Corbin (0-1) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander threw three innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
