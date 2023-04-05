Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Manuel Margot, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Manuel Margot At The Plate (2022)
- Margot hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.
- Margot picked up at least one hit 62 times last year in 91 games played (68.1%), including multiple hits on 24 occasions (26.4%).
- In four of 91 games last year, he homered (4.4%). He went deep in 1.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 34 of 91 games last season (37.4%), Margot drove in a run, and nine of those games (9.9%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
- In 29.7% of his games last year (27 of 91), he touched home plate at least one time, and in eight (8.8%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.262
|AVG
|.287
|.317
|OBP
|.337
|.314
|SLG
|.439
|8
|XBH
|16
|0
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|28
|36/12
|K/BB
|32/13
|0
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|30 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (71.1%)
|10 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (31.1%)
|12 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (8.9%)
|16 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (40.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Corbin (0-1) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when the lefty threw three innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.