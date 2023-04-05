The Tampa Bay Rays and Manuel Margot, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Manuel Margot At The Plate (2022)

Margot hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.

Margot picked up at least one hit 62 times last year in 91 games played (68.1%), including multiple hits on 24 occasions (26.4%).

In four of 91 games last year, he homered (4.4%). He went deep in 1.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 34 of 91 games last season (37.4%), Margot drove in a run, and nine of those games (9.9%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.

In 29.7% of his games last year (27 of 91), he touched home plate at least one time, and in eight (8.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 43 .262 AVG .287 .317 OBP .337 .314 SLG .439 8 XBH 16 0 HR 4 19 RBI 28 36/12 K/BB 32/13 0 SB 7 Home Away 46 GP 45 30 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (71.1%) 10 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (31.1%) 12 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.9%) 16 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (40.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)