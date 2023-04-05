Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Randy Arozarena (coming off going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate (2022)
- Arozarena collected 154 hits and slugged .445.
- In 61.9% of his 155 games last season, Arozarena picked up a hit. He also had 41 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He took the pitcher deep in 12.3% of his games last season (155 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena picked up an RBI in 36.1% of his games last year (56 of 155), with two or more RBIs in 22 of those games (14.2%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.
- In 38.7% of his 155 games last season, he touched home plate (60 times). He had 11 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|78
|.264
|AVG
|.261
|.332
|OBP
|.326
|.442
|SLG
|.448
|30
|XBH
|34
|9
|HR
|11
|44
|RBI
|45
|72/27
|K/BB
|84/21
|15
|SB
|17
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|80
|47 (62.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|49 (61.3%)
|20 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|21 (26.3%)
|26 (34.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|34 (42.5%)
|9 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (12.5%)
|25 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (38.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in the league.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Corbin (0-1) pitches for the Nationals to make his second start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went three innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
