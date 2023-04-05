Rays vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (5-0) and the Washington Nationals (1-4) at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:05 PM on April 5.
The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin.
Rays vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Rays vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- Last season, the Rays were favored 106 times and won 63, or 59.4%, of those games.
- Last season, Tampa Bay won three of its four games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 71.4% chance to win.
- With 666 total runs scored last season, Tampa Bay ranked 21st in the majors (4.1 per game).
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.41).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Tigers
|W 4-0
|Shane McClanahan vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|April 1
|Tigers
|W 12-2
|Zach Eflin vs Spencer Turnbull
|April 2
|Tigers
|W 5-1
|Jeffrey Springs vs Joey Wentz
|April 3
|@ Nationals
|W 6-2
|Drew Rasmussen vs Trevor Williams
|April 4
|@ Nationals
|W 10-6
|Josh Fleming vs Chad Kuhl
|April 5
|@ Nationals
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Patrick Corbin
|April 7
|Athletics
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Ken Waldichuk
|April 8
|Athletics
|-
|Jeffrey Springs vs Shintaro Fujinami
|April 9
|Athletics
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs James Kaprielian
|April 10
|Red Sox
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Nick Pivetta
|April 11
|Red Sox
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Corey Kluber
