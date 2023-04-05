The Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals will meet on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 1:05 PM ET, with Yandy Diaz and Lane Thomas among those expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays ranked 25th in MLB play with 139 home runs last season. They averaged 0.9 per game.

Last year the Rays ranked 24th in MLB with a .377 slugging percentage.

Tampa Bay went 22-13 in games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Washington scored the 26th-most runs in the majors last season with just 603 (3.7 per game).

Last year the Rays' .309 on-base percentage ranked 20th in baseball.

Tampa Bay struck out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.41 last year, fourth-best in baseball.

The Rays had a combined WHIP of just 1.147 as a pitching staff, which was the fourth-best in baseball last season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Tigers W 4-0 Home Shane McClanahan Eduardo Rodríguez 4/1/2023 Tigers W 12-2 Home Zach Eflin Spencer Turnbull 4/2/2023 Tigers W 5-1 Home Jeffrey Springs Joey Wentz 4/3/2023 Nationals W 6-2 Away Drew Rasmussen Trevor Williams 4/4/2023 Nationals W 10-6 Away Josh Fleming Chad Kuhl 4/5/2023 Nationals - Away Shane McClanahan Patrick Corbin 4/7/2023 Athletics - Home Zach Eflin Ken Waldichuk 4/8/2023 Athletics - Home Jeffrey Springs Shintaro Fujinami 4/9/2023 Athletics - Home Drew Rasmussen James Kaprielian 4/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Josh Fleming Nick Pivetta 4/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Shane McClanahan Corey Kluber

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.