(1-4) will go head to head against the (5-0) at Nationals Park on Wednesday, April 5 at 1:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 3 Ks, Patrick Corbin will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The favored Rays have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +195. An 8-run total is listed for the contest.

Rays vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

Rays vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Rays were favored 106 times and won 63, or 59.4%, of those games.

Last season, the Rays won three of their four games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Rays hit 68 home runs on the road last season (0.8 per game).

Tampa Bay slugged .368 with 2.8 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

The Nationals were chosen as underdogs in 141 games last year and walked away with the win 47 times (33.3%) in those games.

Last season, the Nationals came away with a win 14 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or longer on the moneyline.

Washington hit 76 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Nationals averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .377 in home contests.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 3rd Win AL East +270 - 3rd

