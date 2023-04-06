The Orlando Magic (34-45) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) as heavy, 10-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH
  • Location: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Cavaliers 113 - Magic 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Cavaliers

  • Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 10)
  • Pick OU: Over (217.5)
  • The Magic have covered the spread more often than the Cavaliers this year, sporting an ATS record of 45-31-3, compared to the 42-37-1 mark of the Cavs.
  • When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Cleveland and its opponents aren't as successful (50% of the time) as Orlando and its opponents (50.6%).
  • The Magic have a .526 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-9) this season, better than the .176 winning percentage for the Cavaliers as a moneyline underdog (3-14).

Magic Performance Insights

  • Orlando has struggled to score points this season, ranking fifth-worst in the league with 112 points per game. It has done better defensively, ranking 16th by giving up 114 points per contest.
  • The Magic haven't put up many assists this season, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA with 23.3 assists per contest.
  • While the Magic are in the bottom five in the NBA in threes per game with 10.7 (fourth-worst), they rank 24th in the league with a 34.9% three-point percentage.
  • Orlando is attempting 55.5 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 64.4% of the shots it has attempted (and 73.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 30.7 threes per contest, which are 35.6% of its shots (and 26.3% of the team's buckets).

