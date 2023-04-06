The Orlando Magic (34-45) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) as heavy, 10-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH

BSFL and BSOH Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 113 - Magic 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 10)

Cavaliers (+ 10) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



The Magic have covered the spread more often than the Cavaliers this year, sporting an ATS record of 45-31-3, compared to the 42-37-1 mark of the Cavs.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Cleveland and its opponents aren't as successful (50% of the time) as Orlando and its opponents (50.6%).

The Magic have a .526 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-9) this season, better than the .176 winning percentage for the Cavaliers as a moneyline underdog (3-14).

Magic Performance Insights

Orlando has struggled to score points this season, ranking fifth-worst in the league with 112 points per game. It has done better defensively, ranking 16th by giving up 114 points per contest.

The Magic haven't put up many assists this season, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA with 23.3 assists per contest.

While the Magic are in the bottom five in the NBA in threes per game with 10.7 (fourth-worst), they rank 24th in the league with a 34.9% three-point percentage.

Orlando is attempting 55.5 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 64.4% of the shots it has attempted (and 73.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 30.7 threes per contest, which are 35.6% of its shots (and 26.3% of the team's buckets).

