Magic vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (34-45) hit the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) as 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH. The matchup has a point total of 220.5.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-7.5
|220.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando and its opponents have scored more than 220.5 points in 49 of 79 games this season.
- Orlando's outings this year have an average point total of 226.0, 5.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Magic's ATS record is 45-33-0 this season.
- This season, Orlando has been favored 18 times and won 10, or 55.6%, of those games.
- Orlando has played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Magic have a 75% chance to win.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|49
|62%
|112.0
|224.4
|114.0
|221.1
|225.4
|Cavaliers
|40
|50%
|112.4
|224.4
|107.1
|221.1
|220.2
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- The Magic have an 8-1 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.
- The Magic have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
- Orlando has done a better job covering the spread in road games (23-16-0) than it has in home games (22-17-0).
- The Magic record 112.0 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 107.1 the Cavaliers give up.
- Orlando is 37-19 against the spread and 30-27 overall when scoring more than 107.1 points.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|45-33
|1-1
|40-39
|Cavaliers
|43-37
|1-0
|40-40
Magic vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Magic
|Cavaliers
|112.0
|112.4
|26
|24
|37-19
|18-14
|30-27
|23-9
|114.0
|107.1
|16
|1
|28-10
|34-14
|26-13
|40-8
