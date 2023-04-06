The Orlando Magic (34-45) go up against the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) on April 6, 2023. The matchup airs on BSFL and BSOH.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

In games Orlando shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 23-18 overall.

The Magic are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 25th.

The Magic record 112 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 107.1 the Cavaliers give up.

Orlando is 30-27 when scoring more than 107.1 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic are putting up 114.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 109.1 points per contest.

Defensively Orlando has played worse at home this year, allowing 114.7 points per game, compared to 113.3 in away games.

At home, the Magic are averaging 0.8 more threes per game (11.1) than on the road (10.3). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in road games (33%).

Magic Injuries