On Friday, Brandon Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate (2022)

Lowe hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Lowe reached base via a hit in 34 of 65 games last season (52.3%), including multiple hits in 23.1% of those games (15 of them).

He hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games last season (65 in all), going deep in 3% of his plate appearances.

Lowe picked up an RBI in 24.6% of his games last year (16 of 65), with more than one RBI in seven of them (10.8%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He came around to score 23 times in 65 games (35.4%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (7.7%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 34 .263 AVG .182 .320 OBP .298 .465 SLG .306 13 XBH 7 4 HR 4 11 RBI 14 26/10 K/BB 35/17 1 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 34 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (47.1%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (14.7%) 13 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (8.8%) 8 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (23.5%)

