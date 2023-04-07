On Friday, Christian Bethancourt (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate (2022)

Bethancourt hit .252 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Bethancourt picked up a hit in 57.3% of his games last season (59 of 103), with more than one hit in 17 of those contests (16.5%).

He homered in 11 games a year ago (out of 103 opportunities, 10.7%), leaving the ballpark in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt picked up an RBI in 24 out of 103 games last season (23.3%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (8.7%).

In 31.1% of his games last year (32 of 103), he touched home plate at least one time, and in seven (6.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 48 .215 AVG .288 .257 OBP .309 .411 SLG .406 15 XBH 13 8 HR 3 19 RBI 15 39/7 K/BB 41/5 3 SB 2 Home Away 52 GP 51 26 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (64.7%) 7 (13.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (19.6%) 19 (36.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (25.5%) 8 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.9%) 14 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.6%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)