On Friday, Christian Bethancourt (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate (2022)

  • Bethancourt hit .252 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
  • Bethancourt picked up a hit in 57.3% of his games last season (59 of 103), with more than one hit in 17 of those contests (16.5%).
  • He homered in 11 games a year ago (out of 103 opportunities, 10.7%), leaving the ballpark in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bethancourt picked up an RBI in 24 out of 103 games last season (23.3%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (8.7%).
  • In 31.1% of his games last year (32 of 103), he touched home plate at least one time, and in seven (6.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 48
.215 AVG .288
.257 OBP .309
.411 SLG .406
15 XBH 13
8 HR 3
19 RBI 15
39/7 K/BB 41/5
3 SB 2
Home Away
52 GP 51
26 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (64.7%)
7 (13.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (19.6%)
19 (36.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (25.5%)
8 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.9%)
14 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.6%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Waldichuk (0-1) gets the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
