Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Christian Bethancourt (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate (2022)
- Bethancourt hit .252 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Bethancourt picked up a hit in 57.3% of his games last season (59 of 103), with more than one hit in 17 of those contests (16.5%).
- He homered in 11 games a year ago (out of 103 opportunities, 10.7%), leaving the ballpark in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt picked up an RBI in 24 out of 103 games last season (23.3%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (8.7%).
- In 31.1% of his games last year (32 of 103), he touched home plate at least one time, and in seven (6.8%) he scored two or more runs.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|48
|.215
|AVG
|.288
|.257
|OBP
|.309
|.411
|SLG
|.406
|15
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|15
|39/7
|K/BB
|41/5
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|26 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (64.7%)
|7 (13.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (19.6%)
|19 (36.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (25.5%)
|8 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.9%)
|14 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (19.6%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Waldichuk (0-1) gets the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
